WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some heavy rain and a big warm up are on the way for the end of the week.

We will have to keep an eye on area rivers over the next couple of days.

Mild temperatures and rain earlier this month has caused the snow to disappear in the lower Pioneer Valley. Even though we did get quite a bit of rain a couple of weeks ago, area rivers have stayed within their banks. But heavy rain that is on the way along with melting snow up north, will cause area rivers to rise.

Trevor Wood, DPW Director of Operations in West Springfield said, “Once the river gets up to around 48 feet we shut the gates to the pump stations so the river can’t come back, and then we might have to pump after that, but yeah right around now we keep an eye on it.”

According to the Northeast River Forecast Center, our threat for spring flooding right now is below normal to normal across western Massachusetts. Of course we will still have to keep a close eye on the rivers over the next couple of days and into the weekend.

We will likely have to deal with some pretty big puddles late Thursday into Friday.