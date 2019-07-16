Possibility of a heatwave this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New England is bracing for a heatwave coming this week, with multiple days of temperatures in the 90s, combined with high humidity.

A very strong area of high pressure will settle and stall over the northeast starting Friday. High pressure causes sinking motion in the air, which leads to strong heating.

To enhance the heat, even more, there’s an area of high pressure higher in the atmosphere that is pushing the jet stream far north that intensifies the heat. But we all know it’s not just heat that can be the kicker, it’s the humidity.

We’re tracking dew points in the 70s this weekend, which is oppressive. It’s the combination of heat and humidity that will bring feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

Comparing to records, Friday’s record is 100 degrees set in 1991. Right now, the forecast is in the low 90s. Saturday, we get much closer. The record is 101 also set in 1991, so the forecast in the upper 90s means a new record isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

We can’t rule out a new record Sunday, either, with the forecast in the mid to upper 90s and the record at 101 degrees.

Obviously, we can expect tweaks to this forecast as we get closer to the weekend, but the story remains the same. We are expecting a very hot weekend.