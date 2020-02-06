1  of  63
Closings and Delays
Potential for more snow in Franklin County Thursday; several school delays and cancellations

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the lower Pioneer Valley is expected to see mainly rain from Thursday’s weather system, Franklin County could see a bit more in the way of snow.

The morning transition from snow to sleet and freezing rain had taken place in Greenfield ahead of the morning commute, but eastern Franklin County is still expected to see snow, sleet, and freezing rain until about 7:00 P.M.

That type of weather is expect to last in western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties until 10:00 P.M., with the potential for about 1-3″ of snow in Franklin County.

Several local school districts, particularly in the Upper Valley and the Berkshires, have cancelled or delayed the opening of school Thursday. Click here for a complete listing.

