Potential for significant snowfall on Monday, especially for hilltowns of western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — While it’s too early for specific town-by-town snowfall forecasts, the potential for significant snow accumulations in parts of Western Massachusetts is increasing for Monday.

Right now, we know patterns: lesser impacts for the lower Pioneer Valley, but the farther north and west you go, the better your chances of plowable snow.

There could be a few flurries around early Monday morning, but the majority of the accumulating snow won’t start until the later morning. It will start as snow, and there could be a wintry mix at times as temperatures climb toward the afternoon.

Right now, early estimates show up to 3 inches for the lower Pioneer Valley, with 4-6 possible for the western hills of Hampshire and Hampden counties, the Berkshires and much Franklin County. Isolated amounts up to 8 inches can’t be ruled out for those higher elevations, more rural areas of the hilltowns. There could be some icing in the foothills of the Berkshires and in the Berkshires as well.

Snow and mixed precipitation won’t start tapering off until well after midnight Monday into Tuesday, so the 22News Storm Team will be issuing a Weather Alert for Monday.

However, right now, there is a lot of uncertainty with the exact track, which is why the 22News Storm Team is not issuing our official snowfall forecast map until Sunday.