Potential long-duration winter storm heading for western Massachusetts

For many, the first snowfall accumulation of the season could be a significant accumulation as a long-lasting storm heads for western Massachusetts later this weekend into next week.

While hilly areas east and especially west of the Pioneer Valley have already had a minimal accumulation of snow this season, the greater Springfield area has yet to deal with any accumulating snow. This weekend that could change.

As a storm develops from the western United States we’ll end up mostly on the cold side of it. While we’re looking at mainly snow, some sleet or rain could mix in that could add some challenges to the snowfall forecast.

Here’s our current thinking:

Timing:

  • Storm begins: Sunday 11am-3pm from west to east
  • Heaviest: Sunday night-Monday
  • Storm ends: Tuesday 4am-8am

Snow & Wintry Mix:

  • Storm starts and ends as snow
  • Sleet (and possibly rain/freezing rain) may mix with snow Sunday night-Monday morning
  • Accumulation amounts could be plowable

Uncertainty & Preparation:

  • The main uncertainty with this storm is regarding how much mixing we end up with
  • More sleet means less snow and less mix means more snow
  • Areas most likely to mix are those farther south and east with generally all snow northwest
  • It’s not a bad idea to test your snowblower, check the tread of your tires and get the last leaves off your lawn BEFORE the first flakes fly
  • Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track any changes to the track of this storm.

