Potential significant snowstorm: What determines how much snow we get from a coastal storm

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While there is some snow on the ground right now, there are also some bare spots. That could all change though this weekend with the potential for a significant snowstorm.

It’s not that unusual for us to get some pretty big snowstorms this time of year. We’ve had some pretty big storms during the month of January here in western Massachusetts.

Back in January of 2019 from the 19th to the 20th, 6 to 10 inches of snow fell across western Massachusetts.

On January 4th of 2018, 8 to 12 inches of heavy snow fell, reducing visibility and making it difficult to get around.

One of our biggest January snowstorms was on January 12th of 2011 when over 19 inches of snow fell in the Springfield area.

It’s the track and intensity of the storm that determines who gets the most snow.

“It really depends on exactly where the center of the low pressure system lands because that’s where they are going to get the significant amount of snowfall, the significant amount of wind so a little bit of a shift form where it is right now because it is so far away would mean a huge difference on the impacts we would see here in western Massachusetts,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

Although they may be a major inconvenience, snowstorms are good for the ski business.

“When there is a snowstorm in the forecast, the excitement level increases and people want to get their skis tuned as quick as possible,” said James Kennedy the co-owner of Competitive Edge Ski & Bike in Easthampton.

So far this January, we have a snow deficit of just over 5 inches and it just takes one big storm to erase that deficit.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the potential for some significant snow Friday night into Saturday. Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Kelly Reardon, and Chris Bouzakis on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.