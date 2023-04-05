SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s early spring and that means it’s pothole season.

This year isn’t looking as bad as it has in years past. With most of the snow gone and not a lot of rain, many roads are in pretty good shape right now. However, there are some other roads that haven’t faired as well and that makes driving on them quite a challenge.

“They’re just one of those maintenance issues you have to deal with the pavement. As the ground freezes and thaws it can create stress on the pavement and potholes appear and we do our best to repair them as quickly as possible.” Patricia Leavenworth, District 2 Highway Director

As long as we don’t get a lot of wet weather and temperatures don’t drop down below freezing at night, potholes shouldn’t be too much of a problem.