A Massachusetts State Representative Democrat from Lowell arrested
Potholes still present but not as problematic due to mild weather

(WWLP) – Compared to years in the past, potholes in the area aren’t nearly as bad, but they’re still out there.

It’s still mostly cold patch time, which is a material that provides a quick, temporary fix. Potholes pop up during the freeze and thaw cycle in the wintertime, so they really can’t be avoided.

Some of the worst potholes need the hot patch for a more complete repair and that hot patch won’t be more readily available until springtime. The ground needs to be warmer so the patch adheres better.

“They’re pretty awful. We moved up from New Jersey about 6 years ago and since then I’ve lost at least one tire to a pothole. And it’s really dangerous I mean you can hit a pothole and get a leak in your tire,” Louis Harm from Springfield told 22News.

Now the good news is, our winter has been incredibly mild in the lower Pioneer Valley, so it’s likely the hot patch will be available a little earlier than normal since the ground isn’t as cold.

