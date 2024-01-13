CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents and travelers in the state to be aware of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets.

While some flooding can develop slowly, heavy rain can cause flash flooding within minutes. Some flood safety tips to remember are to stay away from downed utility wires, not to drive through standing water, and to prepare for possible power outages.

MEMA also advises you to ensure you have flashlights, batteries, water, and non-perishable foods, and charge electronics such as phones and laptops.

Currently, there are over 1,000 power outages from the storms that can be seen across the state.

Eversource continues to monitor several weather forecast models and has brought in outside crews to work alongside Eversource lineworkers, according to a news release. Hundreds of line and tree crews will be prepositioned across the commonwealth in advance of the storm so they can quickly respond to any damage or power outages caused by the weather.

“With the heavy, wet snow for certain areas of the state in the forecast at the onset of this week’s storm followed by substantial amounts of rain coming on the heels of the weekend snowstorm, the ground will be heavily saturated, and that combined with the forecasted strong winds can bring down trees and limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “This storm has a similar profile to the one we had three weeks ago that caused significant tree damage and outages, but this time we also have roadside snow piles that complicate the work for our crews.”

National Grid is also prepared for a third winter storm of the week to impact Massachusetts Friday evening through Saturday, bringing hazardous wind gusts and heavy rains into the region, according to a news release. The main concerns that are associated with this storm include heavy rains, the potential for flooding in coastal and low-lying areas, and significant sustained wind, including the possibility of hazardous peak wind gusts of up to 60 mph in coastal areas.

“Over this past week, National Grid has restored power to over 100,000 customers across Massachusetts in the wake of back-to-back winter storms,” said Tim Moore, Vice President of

Electric Operations for New England. “We appreciate that some customers have been impacted

multiple times from this series of storms, and our team is committed to working as quickly and

safely as possible to restore service.”

National Grid has secured around 600 crews and more than 1,400 field-based personnel as part of the company’s emergency response operations and preparedness activities, such as overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers.

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain, light wintry mix, and wind.

With more rain and wind on the way, a Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through Saturday evening, and a High Wind Warning from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for Berkshire County.

The heaviest rain will be between 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday. There may even be a rumble of thunder! Some street and stream flooding is likely early Saturday. The rain and wind are gone by 10 a.m. Saturday.

