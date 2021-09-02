Power outages affecting customers in East Longmeadow, Ware

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida came through western Massachusetts, most of us were spared from power outages, but that was not the case everywhere. National Grid is reporting two significant power outages in western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The first outage was reported in Ware at around 3:30 A.M., more than 1,000 customers in Ware and neighboring Warren are without power. Crews are working to fix that outage, and power should be restored by about 7:30 A.M., according to National Grid’s outage map.

In East Longmeadow, power went out for more than 2,200 customers at around 5:45 A.M. There is currently no estimated time for restoration on that outage.