Power outages and clean up continue from Tropical Storm Isaias

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Power outages and storm clean up from Tropical Storm Isaias continues for the third day after the storm.

While Chicopee may currently have no outages according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, that’s not the case throughout all of western Massachusetts.

22News went to Palmer this morning where at 11:00 a.m. 725 people still did not have power. From MEMA’s outage map it looks like south eastern Hampden county is still experiencing the worst outages.

22News crews saw electric company staff working on the outages throughout Palmer. Palmer Department of Public Works were also out clearing up more debris that they say the power company cut down when clearing power lines.

A Monson resident told 22News her power isn’t expected to be on until midnight.

Throughout the state more than 11,000 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.

National Grid, which services much of eastern Hampden county said more than 381,000 of their customers lost power during the storm.

They recommend to anyone using a generator for power right now to be sure to operate it outside and away from any structures.