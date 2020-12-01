Power outages, flooded roads after heavy rain, wind gusts hit western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Another storm this year caused some power outages and damage in western Massachusetts.

The flooding of streets was reported after heavy rains passed through multiple counties. The Northampton Police Department told 22News that parts of Main Street, Elm Street, and North street were flooded.

Tree damage from strong winds was seen in Springfield. One viewer sent in some photos of a tree that fell into the backyard of their home on Powell Avenue.

The Wilbraham Police Department reported several trees down near Boston Road, including Stoney Hill Road and Monson Road. In Palmer, police confirmed that there were some down trees on Breckenridge Street.

According to the MEMA power outage map, Palmer experienced large amounts of power outages with over 700 people without power.

Most of those household’s power has been restored, or are estimated to be restored by Tuesday morning.