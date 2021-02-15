Power outages, ice-covered roads possible due to storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow and ice accumulation could make for slick roads, and possible power outages in western Massachusetts Monday night into Tuesday.

With wintry weather brining the potential for hazardous conditions, there are some things you can do to be prepared.

Before the storm arrives, prepare your vehicle:

Make sure to fill-up on antifreeze to fight the ice

Top-off your gas tank to keep the lines from freezing

Pack a winter storm survival kit, complete with blanket, high calorie snack foods, sand or cat litter (for traction), jumper cables, and water.

Once you are on the road, drive carefully, even in four wheel drive vehicles. Remember that you need ten times the stopping distance on icy roads, as compared to dry pavement. Also, keep in mind that bridges and highway overpasses will freeze-up before regular roadways do, so take extra caution.

At home, prepare for possible power outages. Ice buildup gets heavy, and can bring down power lines, poles, and nearby trees to the ground.

Prepare with extra food and water, put batteries in your flashlights, and charge your phone in the event of emergencies.