Power outages remain, more rain in forecast after nor’easter

New Bedford police monitor Hawthorn Street, after a large truck clipped a low hanging wire, bringing three utility poles down with it, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New Bedford, Mass. Utility crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England Thursday after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of customers remain without electricity in Massachusetts on Friday and officials say it could take until late Saturday to restore power to most.

More than 150,000 customers in the state are facing their third day without power, according to online tallies from utility companies Eversource and National Grid.

The outages are concentrated mostly on the state’s South Shore and Cape Cod. In coastal towns south of Boston such as Hingham, Cohasset and Norwell, nearly 70% of residents were without power as of Friday morning. Utilities in neighboring Rhode Island reported hundreds of additional outages.

Forecasters say more heavy rains and strong winds are on the way for the region starting Friday night into Saturday, though it won’t be nearly as powerful as this week’s nor’easter.

Winds reached as high as 94 miles an hour and some 500,000 customers lost power during the two-day storm. Some schools in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island even canceled classes Thursday as cleanup continued.