SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid is closely monitoring the forecast and will have crews on standby for the weekend.

As of 12 p.m., there are 2,800 outages across the state according to the MEMA outage map. National Grid is reminding customers to call them if power lines are down and never touch them.

To report power outages to National Grid visit nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices. If you smell gas, call 911 right away.

Current Wind Gusts

“We’re monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready to keep our customers warm and safe during this cold snap. We urge our customers to stay indoors and be prepared for the frigid cold,” said Tanya Moniz-Witten, Vice President for Electric Operations for New England.

· Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

· Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-322-3223. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

· When using alternate heating sources, such as a fireplace, wood stove or space heater, take the necessary safety precautions. Keep a fire extinguisher handy and ensure everyone knows how to use it. Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to remain safe.

· Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance. · Be aware of cold weather safety precautions, including knowing the signs of hypothermia, to help keep you and your family warm and safe.