HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Gas & Electric reports numerous power outages throughout the City of Holyoke Monday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Gas & Electric website, crews are working to identify the problem and restore power as soon as possible. The outage map has 2,920 customer without power as of 12:35 p.m.

To report downed wires or if you smell natural gas, call 911 and the call Holyoke Gas & Electric at (413) 536-9300.