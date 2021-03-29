Power outages reported in western Massachusetts due to high wind gusts

(WWLP) – Communities in western Massachusetts are experiencing power outages Monday morning due to high wind gusts in the area.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties until 4 p.m. Monday.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong and potentially damaging winds which will gust up to 50-60 mph at times Monday.

According to the MEMA Outage Map as of 8:32 a.m., Berkshire County is currently experiencing the most power outages with 1,238 customers without power. There are also 17 customers without power in Hampden County, 278 without power in Franklin County, and 195 customers without power in Hampshire County.