More than 5,000 western Massachusetts customers without power on Saturday morning

(WWLP) – More than 5,000 western Massachusetts residents were without power, according to the MEMA outage maps on Saturday morning.

The outage map showed about 5,575 customers were without power as of 10:08 a.m., the highest numbers included 1,233 in Cheshire, 154 in Cummington, 734 in Worthington, and 334 in Chesterfield.

The power outage is due to a winter storm that started on Saturday morning.

The following western Massachusetts communities were also affected: