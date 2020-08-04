Power outages, storm damage in western Massachusetts due to Tropical Storm Isaias

(WWLP) – Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way through western Massachusetts and the increasing wind and rain have resulted in multiple power outages and storm damage reports throughout the area Tuesday.

According to the MEMA Outage Map, there are over 64,000 customers across Massachusetts without power as of Tuesday afternoon/ Berkshire County is experiencing the most power outages as of 3:30 p.m. with more 10,000 customers without power.

Berkshire County

  • Lenox – 1,231 customers without power
  • Dalton – 20 customers without power
  • Hinsdale – Four customers without power
  • Becket – 110 customers without power
  • Lee – One customer without power
  • Stockbridge – 80 customers without power
  • West Stockbridge – 177 customers without power
  • Great Barrington – 906 customers without power
  • Monterey – 17 customers without power
  • Tyringham – One customer without power
  • Otis – 48 customers without power
  • Sheffield – 744 customers without power
  • Mount Washington – Three customers without power

Franklin County

  • Heath – Three customer without power
  • Charlemont – Two customers without power
  • Shutesbury – Four customers without power
  • New Salem – 56 customers without power
  • Orange – 10 customers without power
  • Ashfield – One customer without power

Hampshire County

  • Westhampton – 169 customers without power
  • Southampton – 102 customers without power
  • Easthampton – 518 customers without power
  • Granby – 35 customers without power

Hampden County

  • Blandford – One customer without power
  • Russell – One customer without power
  • Agawam – 387 customers without power
  • East Longmeadow – Three customers without power
  • Wilbraham – 82 customers without power
  • Hampden – 34 customers without power
  • Monson – Four customers without power
  • Palmer – One customer without power

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

Hampshire County:

  • Granby – 2:45 p.m. Tree down on Lyman Street
  • Huntington -3:17 p.m. Tree down on County Road
  • Williamsburg – 3:39 p.m. Tree down and blocking Briar Hill Road
  • Williamsburg – 3:55 p.m. Tree and wires down on Nash Road
  • Huntington – 3:57 p.m. Tree down on Goss Hill Road

Hampden County:

  • Agawam – 3:25 p.m. Tree down near CVS at Silver and Suffield Street
  • Agawam – 3:33 p.m. Tree down blocking Parker Street
  • Southwick – 3:46 p.m. Tree down across Berkshire Avenue
  • Blandford – 3:53 p.m. Tree down on Route 23

Granville Police and Fire Departments are have closed multiple roads due to trees and wires down and are urging people to not drive during the storm.

According to Easthampton Police, Loudville Road and Torrey Street in Easthampton are closed due to downed power lines and there is a power outage in the area. Eversource is in the area and traffic is being detoured. Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

