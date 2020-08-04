Power outages, storm damage in western Massachusetts due to Tropical Storm Isaias

(WWLP) – Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way through western Massachusetts and the increasing wind and rain have resulted in multiple power outages and storm damage reports throughout the area Tuesday.

According to the MEMA Outage Map, there are over 64,000 customers across Massachusetts without power as of Tuesday afternoon/ Berkshire County is experiencing the most power outages as of 3:30 p.m. with more 10,000 customers without power.

Berkshire County

Lenox – 1,231 customers without power

Dalton – 20 customers without power

Hinsdale – Four customers without power

Becket – 110 customers without power

Lee – One customer without power

Stockbridge – 80 customers without power

West Stockbridge – 177 customers without power

Great Barrington – 906 customers without power

Monterey – 17 customers without power

Tyringham – One customer without power

Otis – 48 customers without power

Sheffield – 744 customers without power

Mount Washington – Three customers without power

Franklin County

Heath – Three customer without power

Charlemont – Two customers without power

Shutesbury – Four customers without power

New Salem – 56 customers without power

Orange – 10 customers without power

Ashfield – One customer without power

Hampshire County

Westhampton – 169 customers without power

Southampton – 102 customers without power

Easthampton – 518 customers without power

Granby – 35 customers without power

Hampden County

Blandford – One customer without power

Russell – One customer without power

Agawam – 387 customers without power

East Longmeadow – Three customers without power

Wilbraham – 82 customers without power

Hampden – 34 customers without power

Monson – Four customers without power

Palmer – One customer without power

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

Hampshire County:

Granby – 2:45 p.m. Tree down on Lyman Street

Huntington -3:17 p.m. Tree down on County Road

Williamsburg – 3:39 p.m. Tree down and blocking Briar Hill Road

Williamsburg – 3:55 p.m. Tree and wires down on Nash Road

Huntington – 3:57 p.m. Tree down on Goss Hill Road

Hampden County:

Agawam – 3:25 p.m. Tree down near CVS at Silver and Suffield Street

Agawam – 3:33 p.m. Tree down blocking Parker Street

Southwick – 3:46 p.m. Tree down across Berkshire Avenue

Blandford – 3:53 p.m. Tree down on Route 23

Granville Police and Fire Departments are have closed multiple roads due to trees and wires down and are urging people to not drive during the storm.

According to Easthampton Police, Loudville Road and Torrey Street in Easthampton are closed due to downed power lines and there is a power outage in the area. Eversource is in the area and traffic is being detoured. Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Westfield Reportit Photo

Huntington Reportit Photo

Huntington Reportit Photo

Huntington Reportit Photo

Huntington Reportit Photo

Huntington Reportit Photo

Granby Reportit Photo

Granby Reportit Photo

Belchertown Reportit Photo

Agawam Reportit Photo





























Send your weather photos and videos to reportit@wwlp.com