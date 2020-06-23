Precautions to take when UV index is ‘very high’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The UV index, or the level of ultraviolet radiation, tells the public the level of protection against the sun that’s needed for the day to prevent harmful health effects.

Tuesday in western Massachusetts, the UV index was a level 10, which is considered extremely high and can lead to sunburn in 15 to 20 minutes.

The UV index is influenced by cloud cover, ozone levels, altitude, the season, latitude, land cover and the time of day.

At a level 10, the precautions the EPA recommends are wearing a shirt, sunhat and sunscreen, and to occasionally seek shade. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply often. Also wear sunglasses if you’re at the beach as bright white sand can reflect UV rays.

The EPA warns overexposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun can lead to sunburn, skin cancer, eye damage and premature wrinkles. The incidence of skin cancer, including melanoma, has increased significantly in the United States since the early 1970s.