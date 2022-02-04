Precautions when using a generator

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Power outages are fairly common in storms and we see them year round and you might have a generator already or looking to buy one.

There are a few safety items you should know, the biggest one is to not run it inside and keep it 20 feet form your home with the exhaust turned away because the carbon monoxide it puts out is deadly.

If you’re using a permanent generator that back feeds your panel you need to shut the power off because any excess power will go back into the grid and potentially harm utility workers who are trying to get the power back on.

“Then when the linemen are working out on the wires, they don’t know you have a generator running and they’re working on live wires that they assume are dead wires and they can get electrocuted.” Marty Jagodowski, Owner of Taplin, Yard, Pump And Power Equipment

There are three types of generators, portable, permanent and inverter. Don’t use the portable ones for powering small electronics because it can fry the chip inside.

Make sure to check the oil and fill it up before the next storm hits, don’t fill it with gas while it’s running because that could start a fire.