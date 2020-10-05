Predicted warm, dry October won’t help with Massachusetts drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Portions of central and southern Hampden County are now experiencing extreme drought conditions, just one level down from the highest level of drought conditions. Franklin, Hampshire and northern portions of Hampden counties are still experiencing severe drought conditions, even after recent rain.

And while it should only take a few good, long soaking rains to improve the drought, that’s not what’s in the forecast for the month of October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues long-term forecasts for the seasons, and each month. And the anticipated pattern for October this month: warm and dry.

So it’s possible we won’t be getting any significant relief from the drought anytime soon. 

