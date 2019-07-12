1  of  2
Breaking News
Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny Man arrested in connection with Worthington Street homicide

Preferred weather conditions for hot air balloon rides

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) -This weekend the Northeast Hot Air Balloon Festival is in Northampton at the three county fairgrounds.

Of course, weather is really important for a hot air balloon festival, but the most important weather factor is the wind.

You need light winds at ground level to allow for a safe and slow liftoff and landing. Winds can be a bit higher aloft (higher up), but can’t be too strong.

Winds should also be uniformly blowing in the same direction throughout the area as shifting winds would create unexpected flight paths for the balloons.

Visibility is also important as you must have a few miles of visibility and no fog. Fog would make it difficult to land safely.

You also cannot have rain or thunderstorms for a safe hot air balloon ride.

Unlike planes which can take a lightning hit fairly well, a balloon and the occupants would likely not do well if hit by lightning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets