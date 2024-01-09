CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another storm is making its way closer to western Massachusetts, as the impacts of this past weekend’s storm are still being felt.

This winter storm will bring some heavy rain and wind on Tuesday evening. Just over the weekend, western Massachusetts saw its first winter storm of the year and now it’s being hit with another one.

Heavy snow from the last storm mixed with heavy rain and wind can lead to some flooding, which raises concerns about ground saturation as it can bring down trees and cause power outages.

Some things you can do to prepare yourself for this storm include clearing your gutters and drains, using your roof rake to remove as much snow as possible to allow the water to flow, and putting away outdoor items that can easily blow away in the wind.

In the case that flooding affects your home, safety experts say you should turn off circuit breakers. Try to remove as much water as possible with a pump or you can call a professional.