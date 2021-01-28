Prepare for cold weather below 0 degrees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter in Massachusetts includes periods of cold weather. Exposure to cold can cause frostbite or hypothermia and has the potential to become life-threatening.

Although anyone can suffer from cold-related health issues, some people are at greater risk than others, such as:

Older adults

Young children

Those who are sick; and

Those without adequate shelter

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from midnight tonight until noon Friday. Wind chills as low as -20 degrees are possible overnight through Friday morning.

Wind Chill Advisory : Wind chill index between -15°F and -24°F for at least three hours.

: Wind chill index between -15°F and -24°F for at least three hours. Wind Chill Warning: Wind chill index below -25°F for at least three hours.

What to look for in cold-related illnesses

The cold weather can cause cold-related illness, including: