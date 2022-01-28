Preparing for snow supplies ahead of nor’easter

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With snowfall expected on Saturday, Friday has been a day of personal preparation in the region for the expected nor’easter.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, shoppers were making certain not to forget anything to make them vulnerable to the gathering storm. A Longmeadow shopper wants to make certain he’s a good citizen and a good neighbor.

“Just came to get some ice melt, to keep the sidewalks clear. We just hunker down, stay inside, and stay warm.” David Drvaric, Longmeadow

Store manager Dewayne Kelly has been making a shopping list of his own-making certain whatever customers need in the way of preparation, they won’t have to look elsewhere.

“We have ice melt ready to go, snow shovels ready to go. Don’t forget the small stuff, like car brushes, de‑icer and don’t forget about your food.” Dewayne Kelly, Rocky’s Ace Hardware Store Manager

Since the storm will likely minimize travel, Saturday being one of the busiest shopping day of the week, food stores have been uncommonly busy as we make preparations for the worst of winter.