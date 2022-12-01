Mass. (WWLP) – There may not be any snow on the horizon yet, but it’s that time of year when our chances for winter weather increases. It’s important to be prepared before that first snowstorm of the season hits.

According to the state’s Emergency Management Agency, residents should stay informed, have an emergency plan, and prepare for potential power outages. The agency also said to prepare your home and make sure your vehicle is ready for winter driving. Make sure you check your generators, keep your phone and electronics charged, and know where flashlights are with extra batteries.

Roberta Ireland of Feeding Hills said, “Prepped up the snow blower in the event that we have six feet and put everything away from the summer and I’m waiting for a good storm.”

With cold weather also comes the potential for frozen pipes. To make sure water continues to run in your home, officials say to keep your home heated above 50 degrees and let water run at a trickle when temperatures fall below freezing outside.