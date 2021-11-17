Preparing your car before the winter weather arrives

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of winter is 34 days away, so making sure your car is prepared for the season ahead is a good idea. Taking these steps to make sure your car is ready for the winter months is good idea to make sure you don’t get stuck in the snow or in the cold weather.

“Your coolant, making sure your coolant is topped off and you have the right coolant in your vehicle, that will help make sure your engine doesn’t freeze,” said Nicole Palange from V&F Auto.

Windshield wiper fluid has water in it, which makes it easy to freeze. To make sure your windshield wiper fluid doesn’t freeze, make sure you are getting the winter blend kind.

With colder weather, the air in your tires fluctuates. Make sure you are paying attention to the light that indicates if you have low pressure in your tires. Lower pressure in your tires leads to less traction on the roadways. Less traction on the roads when it is snowing could lead to your car spinning out or getting stuck.

“Obviously, when you go to start your car, the worst thing is when your car doesn’t start. So making sure your battery, have it get tested. We do a free test when vehicles come in so that we can share that information with customers,” said Palange.

Lastly, make sure you have an emergency kit in your car. It will help if you do ever get stuck on the roadways. This kit should have at minimum, a blanket, jumper cables, a first aid kit, and some water.