Preparing your home for winter

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Winter is quickly approaching which means you should make sure your home is ready for the cold weather.

Now is the time to clean your gutters, otherwise they could get backed up from the fallen leaves and water could leak into your home. If you have a fireplace in your house have it cleaned and inspected to make sure it’s working properly.

It’s also very important to shut down your pool, sprinkler system, and drain the outside faucets if water freezes in them it could burst the pipes in your home.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow to find out how to save on energy costs, “One of the best things you can do is seal your windows with the widow insulating kits that jeeps a lot of the air out and you can also make sure your thermostats are acting properly,” said Diana Mackenzie.

You’ll also want to make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working in the winter carbon monoxide poisoning is common.

