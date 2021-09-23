Preparing your lawn for the cooler weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be warm now but it won’t be too long until the cooler weather moves in.

After a record-setting wet summer, many lawns are looking nice and green but all the rain and the recent humidity has led to disease. Insects and grubs are also becoming a problem. There are some important things you can be doing to your lawn before the cooler weather arrives.

Gary Courchesne told 22News, “This is the best time out of the 12 months. September into very early October is the best time to seed. You have warm days, cool nights generally speaking plenty of moisture either overnight dew or light showers temperatures are perfect and the germination would be excellent.”

This is also a good time to aerate your lawn.

“When you open up that soil structure it let’s the air down into the soil so if you have the start of any thatch accumulation which is basically routes growing horizontally along the surface the air will start decomposing that thatch along with the bacteria in the soil and turning it into humus,” said Courchesne.

Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping says it is a lot better to use core aerator than a spike aerator. This is also the time of year should should start to gradually reduce your mowing height as well.