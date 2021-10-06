Preparing your yard for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall is here, even if it didn’t feel like it Wednesday. However, thankfully we won’t have to worry about much colder weather anytime soon, but now is the time to start getting ready for it.

While mowing your yard, make sure that you are slowly increasing how much you take off. The ideal length should be around two to two and a half inches. This will allow for the grass not to be pressed down by any snow once winter comes.

Now is the time to put down seeding on your lawn. Gary from G&H Landscaping says to make sure you get it done soon because any frost will ruin the germination process of any new grass.

Gary Courchesne said, “Now is the time folks should start to think about winterizing their lawn sprinkler system, because the overnight temperatures, as they start to drop into the 30s and below 30 to there is a risk of freeze potential.”

He added that making sure your lawn is fertilized will allow for the roots to become stronger before the winter months begin. Lastly, staying on top of removing leaves from your yard will ensure that you won’t have any buildup of leaves.