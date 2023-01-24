WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s winter storm caused thousands of power outages across the commonwealth, and tomorrow’s expected winter weather could cause more.

22News spoke with the West Springfield Fire Department on how you can prepare for the weather worst. They say being proactive before the storm hits is key. Make sure all of your electronic devices, especially your phone is fully charged.

If you are going to be using a generator, make sure it’s fueled up and ready to go. And don’t forget to have plenty of firewood if you are using a fireplace or wood-burning stove.

“As for your detectors, they should still be active, there’s a battery back-up if they are hard wire so they should be functioning normally,” said Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire Department. “If there is a significant accumulation, outside, you want to make sure that you have the exhaust vents clear if your using burning appliances so there is no carbon monoxide backup.”

And in the event there are power outages in our area, 22News is working for you to keep you updated on when they will be restored.