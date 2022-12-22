SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The massive storm barreling toward Massachusetts is bringing winds so strong, it could cause people to loose power ahead of the holiday. 22News spoke to people and energy companies about the precautions they are taking.

A serious storm bringing rain and wind not on anyone’s Christmas list. But here we are, facing a storm that could bring power outages. Eversource getting crews and equipment ready to respond to outages.

“We are making sure that we have the crew, we have the resources and we are ready to go as quickly and as safely as we can,” Priscilla Ress, Eversource Spokesperson told 22News.

At Rocky’s in Agawam, a steady stream of customers coming in for the essentials they need to stay comfortable if the power goes out.

“It’s always good to have back up batteries for your flashlight, make sure they are working, the bulbs are working. If you have a generator make sure it is running. Check the fuel, make sure it’s cleared and ready to go,” said Bob Parent, Assistant Manager Agawam Rocky’s.

Also make sure that generator is not too close to the house. If you have an electric stove check to see if you have propane for your gas grill you can use it to cook.

“Another thing to keep an eye on is medication, make sure any medication that needs to be refrigerated stays cold and any medical devices that require power have a back up source,”

Shirley Midura said. Midura is planning to hold up at home.

“Flashlights, candles, and hopefully charge up all the devices mainly for the kids and pray,” laughed Midura.

Eversource also reminding people to stay clear and report any downed power lines.