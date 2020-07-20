Prevent animal suffering: Tethering your dog outside during a weather advisory is illegal

(WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of western Massachusetts, and that means there are strict restrictions when it comes to leaving your pets outside.

Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal to keep your dog(s) tethered outside for longer than 15 minutes during a weather advisory, warning, or watch. The current Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties.

“A person shall not leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning or watch is issued by a local, state or federal authority or when outside environmental conditions including, but not limited to, extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow or hail pose an adverse risk to the health or safety of the dog based on the dog’s breed, age or physical condition, unless the tethering is for not more than 15 minutes.” Commonwealth of Massachusetts

No matter the weather, Massachusetts law prohibits tethering dogs outside for more than five hours at a time. The law also prohibits the tethering of dogs anytime from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except for a maximum of 15 supervised minutes.

Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses to $300 for subsequent violations. If you would like to read more about the law concerning tethering a dog, click here.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, breed, age, and weight can put certain dogs at a higher risk of a heat-related illness. Most at-risk dogs weigh more than 110 pounds and are breeds with flat faces.