Prevent heat-related illness on hot and humid days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Temperatures could near 90 degrees for the second day in a row today in Western Massachusetts.

Feels-like temperatures are expected to get up into the triple digits toward the end of the week due to the combination of heat and humidity. If you don’t take precautions against this heat, it could make you sick, and even kill you.

Sometimes “heat discomfort” escalates into “heat-related illness.” Heat exhaustion is very common, but it can lead to heatstroke.

Heat Stroke Symptoms include nausea, migraines, dizziness, and muscle fatigue.

Staying properly hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade will both reduce your chances of suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

It’s also important to limit your time outdoors and to always keep water handy.

