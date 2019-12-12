1  of  2
Preventing pests from getting into your home as temperatures drop

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s starting to look and feel like winter and with the colder temperatures some unwelcomed guests may try to work their way into your home.

“So this time of year you’re going to see a lot of rodents trying to move indoors, so house mice, field mice, rats trying to make their ways indoors because it’s very cold and they have small bodies that don’t keep heat very well.”

– Natasha Wright from Braman Pest Elimination.

Those rodents can chew on wires in your home and that can lead to an electrical fire. There are some important things you can do to keep those pests from getting inside your home.

Be sure there are no gaps in your basement windows, and make sure you gave a good seal between your garage door and the ground.

“Cable lines or pipes can allow those rodents to come inside so packing them with some sort of steel mesh-like steel wool or copper mesh will keep them from getting in through those gaps,” said Wright.

You can also put a chimney cap on your chimney to help keep things like squirrels from getting inside your home.

A mouse can squeeze inside an opening as small as a dime so it’s important to make sure you don’t have any gaps.

