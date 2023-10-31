HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach the later half of fall, overnight frost will become more common.

Freezing overnight temperatures are the worst enemy of an outdoor garden. Most warm-weather plants can’t stay outside much later than the beginning of November. With multiple days of these below-freezing temperatures forecasted this week, it’s time to bring those plants inside.

Eric Tiedeman-Mau with the Hadley Garden Center suggests precautionary measures before you bring those plants inside, “Before you bring them in, you definitely want to check and make sure you’re not bringing in any insects that would harmful to the plants so really do a close check on them. If you need to do anything in terms of spraying them to kill those insects, it’s best to do it outside.”

If you can’t bring your plants inside, Tiedeman-Mau also suggests you cover your plants in a sheet to trap any warmth from the soil. While you might not be able to keep all your plants outside, there are a few exceptions.

While evergreen firs aren’t exactly the most bright and beautiful, they’re able to withstand colder overnight temperatures. Making them the perfect plants for the late fall and even the early winter.

Chrysanthemums are a great flower choice for this time of year. If you’re looking for a vegetable to keep in your garden, spinach is one of the few vegetables that can survive temperatures near 28 degrees.