Protect yourself from extreme heat, find a cooling center near you

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will have seven cooling centers open Wednesday and Thursday for community members to stay out of the hot weather and avoid heat related illnesses.

Wednesday and Thursday highs will be very warm near 90, with the humidity still high. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Cooling Center Sites:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



The Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno shared the following tips to protect yourself from the hot weather:

What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat.