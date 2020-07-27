Protect yourself from heat related illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On warm days like Monday, a lot of people exercise and spend time outdoors, but being in the heat for too long can be dangerous.

Although they can be serious, heat related illnesses are preventable. Some of the more common heat related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Many often confuse heat exhaustion and heat stroke with one another. Both have symptoms that include headaches and dizziness.

The difference is with heat exhaustion you won’t need medical attention unless you’re throwing up or your symptoms last longer than 1 hour. Heat stroke involves a body temp of 103 degrees or higher and fast strong pulse.

The CDC recommends to call 911 right away and cover the person in cool cloths or cold bath.

Dozens of people were at Forest Park in Springfield Monday morning enjoying the day before it gets too hot. One boy from Wilbraham told 22News how he stays cool while playing his favorite sport that he hasn’t been able to play for a while due to COVID-19… tennis.

It feels great! I get to hit a lot of topspin balls, get my strokes and play with my coach. I drink a lot of water wear light clothes and I also have a cooling towel in my bag.

For a full list of CDC recommended ways to stay safe in the heat visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat

The longest heat wave in recorded western Massachusetts history was 10 days of 90º or higher at Westover A.R.B. in 1953.