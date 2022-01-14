Protect yourself from hypothermia

(WWLP) – After a bit of a break, the bitterly cold weather is returning Friday and Saturday.

Wind chills below zero the cold can pose a danger to your health. When your skin is exposed to the cold, frostbite is always a concern but when your internal body temperature gets too low hypothermia can set in.

Some signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.

Some precautions you can take to help protect yourself from the cold, dress in layers. wear a hat and gloves or mittens, keep pets indoors and limit your time outside.