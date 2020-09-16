Protecting sensitive plants during cold weather

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall officially starts next week and it has been feeling fall-like recently.

Temperatures have been dropping down into the 30s and 40s over the last couple of mornings and although most areas have stayed just above freezing, the cold weather can have an effect on sensitive plants.

You may want to cover up or bring in any plants that you have outside when colder morning temperatures are in the forecast just to be safe.

When it comes to apple trees though, the colder temperatures can actually be beneficial.

“Even a frost won’t hurt the apples, if anything it will make them color up a little faster,” Tom Bashista, owner of Bashista Orchards in Southampton explained. “Pumpkins usually do well with the cooler temperatures but they should still be covered up or brought inside if temperatures are expected to drop down below freezing.”

Tomato plants are also more sensitive to the cold so you should bring them inside or cover them up if you still have them in your garden.