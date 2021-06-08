Protecting your car from hot temperatures

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have soared into the 90s for the fourth day in a row. While these hot temperatures can be dangerous for you, they can also be damaging your car.

Just like wintertime, the summer can be just as dangerous for your car. The early season heatwave that we are experiencing is a good reminder to make sure you are regularly getting your car services.

You have to protect the interior and exterior of your car during these hot days. Getting a sun protector and seat covers can help protect the inside of your car from getting sun damage. For the exterior of your car, getting your car washed and waxed frequently can help prevent fading and cracking of the paint.

“You want to get your battery checked, your fluids, especially your engine oil and antifreeze, but all of those fluids you use, whether it is oil or antifreeze, work as a cool system for all the systems in your vehicle,” said Frank Palange, from V&F Auto, Inc. in Agawam.

He recommends that you get your car serviced as soon as the service light comes on. Don’t wait for the AC to stop working before you get it checked. Being prepared for this heat is the most important way to keep your car safe.