Protecting your pipes against colder weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather this week has started off cooler than last week, which is a good reminder that much colder weather is on the way. 22News is working for you on how you can make sure your home is ready for the winter cold.

Not to rush things, but the first day of meteorological winter is only 16 days away on December 1st. Meteorological winter runs from December 1st to February 28th and temperatures are notoriously cold during these months. It is important for you and your home to be prepare for the months ahead. Cold temperatures could freeze pipes that aren’t insulated correctly and make them burst. Make sure you are taking the proper steps now before its too late.

“I would make sure now that you get the pipes insulated now with either the weather pipe freeze protection, which actually does metal and plastic, so PVC ABS,” said Lou Courteau, Store Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

Lou also mentioned to look out for your gutters by putting on a roof and gutter de-icing kit and any getting any covers for any outdoor faucets.