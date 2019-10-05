Protecting your plants during early frost

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – With overnight temperatures expected to be in the 30’s, there is a good chance for frost.

It’s a good idea to protect your plants when we are at risk for frost early in the fall season. Owner of the Hadley Garden Center, Tom Giles, recommends you cover your plants or keep them inside overnight to protect them.

“Annual, anything that would be ruined by a frost of course, and if they are in a container, you can slide them in closer to the house under a rooftop,” he told 22News.

Giles advises, “Put a loose sheet over them, a lightweight. We don’t want to bring out the heavy-duty blankets cause we could snap and ruin a lot of the flowers and foliage by doing so. But any kind of lightweight plastic or cotton sheeting would be great to drape over them.”

Sensitive plants and flowers are the most at risk for frost damage. Other plants like mums are more likely to be okay in lower temperatures.