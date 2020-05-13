Protecting your plants from the cold

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures dropped down into the upper 20s in many locations Wednesday morning and when it gets that cold it can damage your plants.

“We have to be careful with some of the frost-sensitive plants. If you’re ready to plant your tomatoes, your cucumbers your squash that kind of stuff you just got to be careful watching the lows waiting a little longer,” Erica Quadros of the Hadley Garden Center said.

There are some plants that can handle the cold betters than others.

“Pansies, snapdragons totally ready to go in the ground, other things that would be ready would be vegetables the cool weather crops so things like the lettuce the kale,” Quadros added.

If you are concerned about a freeze or frost, you should bring in your plants or cover them up with something like burlap or netting and not plastic because it could end up damaging them.