Protecting yourself from heat-related dangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of western Massachusetts was under a heat advisory Thursday, with temperatures in the 90’s but it feels like temperatures are approaching 100 degrees.

There are cooling shelters to help people deal with the oppressive heat, but it’s days like this where even doing basic things can be risky. That’s why it’s important to protect yourself from the heat where you can. This is what the CDC had to say.

It starts with how you dress: Lightweight, loose-fitting clothes. Drink lots of water. Also staying in air-conditioned spots where you can. For example; grocery stores, libraries, or the mall. And if you plan to do any outdoor activities like Deb, who was going to a wedding, pace yourself and wear sunscreen.

“Long, warm but again it’s New England so it’s gonna change real quick,” said Deb Lojko of Berlin, Connecticut.

It’s important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses like a headache, nausea, and dizziness. Those can all be signs where you should get medical attention right away.