Fourth vaping-related death confirmed in Massachusetts

Puerto Ricans in western Massachusetts, on the island, recovering from earthquakes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of western Massachusetts residents have been calling loved ones in Puerto Rico after two earthquakes have caused significant destruction on the island.

22News spoke with one Holyoke resident whose mother has been in contact with her family.

“The first few times she couldn’t keep her sentences together she was just a nervous wreck,” Kiari Martinez said.

A 6.4 magnitude struck Puerto Rico Tuesday morning killing one person. Puerto Rico has been hit by several quakes in the past two weeks.

On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude quake hit the southern part of the island.

22News spoke with someone via FaceTime who is currently in Aguada. He said many people on the island feared that the devastation could be much worse.

“In the area of Luquillo Beach, they were sounding the alarms for Tsunami warnings,” Rosado said.

There were no reports of Tsunami’s however, Rosado added that power restoration has been a slow process.

“It’s taking a long time because they are trying to assess a lot of the areas to make sure there are no structural damages so they can turn the power on.”

Enki, a disaster research group, said the earthquakes could cost Puerto Rico over $3 billion in economic losses.

