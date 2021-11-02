Purify your air inside with plants

(WWLP) – With colder weather on the way people are spending more and more time inside.

With spending so much time inside, you want to make sure the air you’re breathing is filtered and fresh. One of the most common ways to make sure the air is filtered in your home is by buying an air filter. But plants are just as helpful for air quality.

Some plants can serve more than one purpose, like aloe. The best plants for keeping in the house are some of the easiest plants. “The most favorite is the spider plant. Its great! Anybody can take care of a spider plant!” Nalini Benoit, Store Manager at 16 Acres Garden Center

Other plants like ivy are great as well.