Rain and snow could slow Thursday morning commute

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It is a damp morning Thursday, with chances of snow throughout western Massachusetts, which could slow your commute.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon predicts only a possible coating for most of western Massachusetts, but even a little bit of snow can slow you down.

Roadways throughout the area are wet, and it is important to remember to make sure to give other drivers more distance for stopping. You should also avoid using cruise control on wet pavement.

If you do see plows or sanding trucks, make sure not to crowd them, and give plenty of space to clear the roads.

A small number of school districts have delayed their opening or closed today. Click here for a complete listing.