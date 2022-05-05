CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have seasonal allergies, you know it’s been a pretty bad allergy season this spring.

The rain Wednesday may have helped with some relief. If you’re an allergy sufferer you probably got a break as the pollen levels went down but they went back up Thursday with the return of the sunshine, especially tree pollen.

We’re in the height of the tree pollen season with maple, elm and juniper being the main allergens with grass pollen season following close behind, and the two will overlap a bit. The tree pollen will go down but the grass pollen will be with us through June. As we head into August it will be the weed pollen, especially ragweed and it will stick around until we see a hard frost.

Common symptoms of seasonal allergies include headaches, congested or runny nose, sneezing, itchy and watering eyes, and an itchy or sore throat. There are many over-the-counter medications that offer relief, but people should always check with a doctor to determine if they are having an allergic reaction, or possibly something else, before using medications.

Some ways to reduce your exposure to outdoor allergens is to wear a mask and sunglasses when going outside to protect the nose, mouth and eyes; use an air purifier with a HEPA filter while inside your home or workplace and keep the windows closed; and change and wash any clothes that may have been exposed while outside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a website that provides information on allergens and pollen and other allergy-related topics.